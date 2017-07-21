David Gilmour’s “Live at Pompeii” concert film out on DVD in late September

Columbia RecordsWith the new concert film documenting David Gilmour‘s historic July 2016 performances in Pompeii, Italy, getting one-night-only theatrical screenings on September 13, comes word that the flick will be released as a home video in multiple formats and configurations on September 29. David Gilmour — Live at Pompeii will be available as a two-DVD set, a single Blu-ray disc, a deluxe box set featuring two Blu-rays and two CDs, and a digital video.

The new movie features footage from two shows that the ex-Pink Floyd singer/guitarist played at the 2,000-year-old Pompeii …read more