Days of Future Shows: Moody Blues line up 2018 US tour dates

Credit: Mark Owen

The Moody Blues spent much of the summer on the road in North America celebrating the 50th anniversary of their classic orchestral concept album, Days of Future Passed, and now the band has revealed plans for some new stateside dates early next year.

So far, the new trek features just seven dates, kicking off January 21 in Cedar Park, Texas, and winding down January 31 with the final date of a four-show engagement at Las Vegas’ Encore Theater.

