Deadly ‘Superbug’ Infection Was Resistant to All FDA-Approved Antibiotics

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The rise of drug-resistant bacterial “superbugs” have been a concern of public health officials for years, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported a worse-case scenario — a woman with a bacterial infection that was resistant to all Food and Drug Adminstration-approved treatments.

A Nevada woman died in September after being infected with type of drug-resistant bacteria called Klebsiella pneumonaiae that was resistant to all antibiotics available in the U.S., the CDC reported on Friday.

The woman was in her 70’s when she arrived at the hospital in August 2016 with signs of sepsis. She …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462