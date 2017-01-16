Deadly ‘Superbug’ Infection Was Resistant to All FDA-Approved Antibiotics

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The rise of drug-resistant bacterial “superbugs” have been a concern of public health officials for years, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported a worse-case scenario — a woman with a bacterial infection that was resistant to all Food and Drug Adminstration-approved treatments.

A Nevada woman died in September after being infected with type of drug-resistant bacteria called Klebsiella pneumonaiae that was resistant to all antibiotics available in the U.S., the CDC reported on Friday.

The woman was in her 70’s when she arrived at the hospital in August 2016 with signs of sepsis. She …read more