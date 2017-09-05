Death penalty possible for man who told 911 he thought he killed wife after taking too much cold medicine

Creatas/Thinkstock(DURHAM, N.C.) — A North Carolina man accused of killing his wife after he told a 911 dispatcher that he thought he committed the crime after taking too much cold medicine could potentially receive the death penalty if convicted, a judge told him on Tuesday.

Matthew Phelps, 28, who is charged with one count of murder for allegedly fatally stabbing his 29-year-old wife, made his first appearance in a Wake County court on Tuesday afternoon, but he has not yet entered a plea. A judge told the defendant that, if convicted, he could potentially receive the death penalty or life without …read more