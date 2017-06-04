Deaths caused by diarrhea down by a third worldwide

Smith Collection/Gado(NEW YORK) — The number of children who die from diarrhea worldwide fell by a third between 2005 and 2015, researchers have found.

But mortality rates remain highest in some of the world’s poorest countries, with diarrhea killing almost half a million children under 5 years old globally each year, according to a new study published in The Lancet.

The study found that diarrhea is responsible for more than 8 percent of all deaths of young children, making it the fourth leading cause of death. More than 40 percent of these deaths occur in India and Nigeria alone.

“Diarrheal diseases disproportionately affect …read more