Debbie Reynolds’ Stroke Highlights When People Follow Loved Ones in Death

Theo Wargo/WireImage(NEW YORK) — The death of actress Debbie Reynolds a day after daughter Carrie Fisher died has put a spotlight on people who die shortly after loved ones do.

Reynolds, 84, died Wednesday after suffering a stroke, according to her family, while Fisher of Star Wars fame died Tuesday, a few days after suffering cardiac arrest.

There is no evidence linking the two deaths, but some published medical studies have found that people appear to be more at risk of dying in the months to years after losing a loved one.

In a 2013 study published in American Journal of Public Health,