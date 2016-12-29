Deep Purple Announces Upcoming Album’s Release Date; Premieres Lyric Video for New Song

earMusicDeep Purple has revealed the official release date of its forthcoming studio album, inFinite, which will hit stores on April 7.

Fans can get a preview of the record by checking out an official lyric video to one of the new tracks, “Time for Bedlam,” that premiered recently on the earMusic label’s YouTube channel.

“Time for Bedlam” begins ominously, with an electronically altered voice chanting dark lyrics like, “Descending the cold steps of the institution for the politically insane/Never to be seen again.” It then transitions into a hard-rocking, keyboard-driven tune …read more


