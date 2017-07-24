Deep Purple releasing career-spanning compilation “A Fire in the Sky” in September

RhinoDeep Purple, one of the most influential hard-rock bands ever to emerge from the U.K., will release a new career-spanning compilation called A Fire in the Sky on September 8. The album, which will feature highlights from the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s various lineups, will be available as a three-CD set and a single-disc collection.

The three-CD version of A Fire in the Sky features 40 tracks, including at least one song from each of the band’s studio albums from its 1968 debut, Shades of Deep Purple, to its 2013 release, Now What?!

