Deep Purple releasing expanded version of “inFinite,” Blu-ray featuring making-of doc & more

Credit: Jim RaketeDeep Purple has announced plans to put out a smoking series of special releases next month tied in with their latest studio album, inFinite.

An expanded, two-CD version of the record called inFinite (Gold Edition) will be released on November 3, that includes an extra disc featuring performances from Deep Purple’s set at Hellfest 2017 in Clisson, France, this past June. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers played a few selections from inFinite at the show, as well as such classics as “Smoke on the Water,” “Hush,” “Strange Kind of …read more