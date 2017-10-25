Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott’s Mott the Hoople tribute band releasing new live album and video

Frontiers Records s.r.l.

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott‘s side group Down ‘n’ Outz, which celebrates the music of Mott the Hoople, has announced plans to release a new live album and video. The Further Live Adventures Of… will hit stores on December 1, and will be available as a two-CD/DVD set, Blu-ray disc, vinyl LP and digital download.

The Further Live Adventures Of… features performances from a December 2014 concert that Down 'n' Outz played at Sheffield Corporation in Elliott's hometown of Sheffield, U.K. The show features renditions of various Mott the Hoople tunes, as well