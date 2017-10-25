Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott’s Mott the Hoople tribute band releasing new live album and video

Frontiers Records s.r.l.

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott‘s side group Down ‘n’ Outz, which celebrates the music of Mott the Hoople, has announced plans to release a new live album and video. The Further Live Adventures Of… will hit stores on December 1, and will be available as a two-CD/DVD set, Blu-ray disc, vinyl LP and digital download.

The Further Live Adventures Of… features performances from a December 2014 concert that Down ‘n’ Outz played at Sheffield Corporation in Elliott’s hometown of Sheffield, U.K. The show features renditions of various Mott the Hoople tunes, as well …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462