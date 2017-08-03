Def Leppard’s 12-time-platinum “Hysteria” album celebrates its 30th anniversary

Bludgeon Riffola/Mercury/UMeToday marks the 30th anniversary of Def Leppard‘s massively successful Hysteria album, which topped the Billboard 200 for six weeks in 1988, and yielded an impressive six top-20 singles. A follow-up to the group’s similarly successful 1983 album Pyromania, Hysteria became Def Leppard’s best-selling record, selling more than 12 million copies in the U.S. to date.

Among the hits featured on the album are “Love Bites,” “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” and “Armageddon It,” which peaked at #1, #2 and #3, respectively, on the Billboard Hot 100. The band overcame major adversity to record Hysteria, as …read more