Deluxe Blu-ray Version of the David Bowie Film “The Man Who Fell to Earth” to Be Released This Month

LionsgateBesides being a groundbreaking and influential singer/songwriter, the late David Bowie also was an accomplished actor. One of his most famous roles was the lead in the 1976 sci-fi cult film The Man Who Fell to Earth, and now a Limited Collector’s Edition of the movie is coming on Blu-ray on January 24.

The combo pack will contain a remastered version of the film, previously unseen interviews, new artwork, a 72-page bound book, a press booklet, four collectible art cards and a poster.

The release’s bonus content includes a 1977 interview with Bowie that aired on French TV, and …read more