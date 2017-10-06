Demetria McKinney is Whitney Houston in “Bobbi Kristina” biopic: “I’ve never played somebody so iconic”

Cast of “Bobbi Kristina” (Courtesy of TVOne)Demetria McKinney, who portrays late icon Whitney Houston in TV One’s biopic Bobbi Kristina, tells ABC Radio that she’s “never played somebody so iconic” — not to mention someone so psychologically and emotionally impactful.

As Demetria recalls, “A couple weeks into filming I woke up at 4 o’clock in the morning bawling. [I] couldn’t stop. I could not get her off of me.”

The “Is This Love” singer adds, “There’s something to be said for such a spiritual person. Such a faith-based person. And somebody who has left such a mark on so many different people.”

