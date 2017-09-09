Deputy who went viral for delivering newborn dies of heart attack

Cyndi Williams Photography(GRANBURY, Texas) — A police deputy who went viral twice online for his relationship with a Texas toddler has died.

Deputy Constable Mark Diebold died Thursday from a heart attack, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office. The 48-year-old, who is a 23-year veteran officer, died after completing qualifications for the office’s tactical team. Diebold was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Diebold initially earned the admiration of millions online after he helped Granbury, Texas couple Destiny and Caleb Hall give birth to their daughter, Evelyn, on the side of the road on July 18, 2016.

The Halls, who couldn’t make …read more