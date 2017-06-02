Derek and the Dominos co-founder Bobby Whitlock, wife CoCo Carmel launch new US tour tonight

Credit: Todd V WolfsonDerek and the Dominos co-founder Bobby Whitlock and his wife and longtime collaborator, CoCo Carmel, kick off a new U.S. trek dubbed The Sparkly Shoes Tour tonight in Memphis, Tennessee. The 10-date outing, which winds down July 1 in Houston, will feature a local guest guitarist joining Whitlock and Carmel at each show. The duo also will play a July 8 club gig in their hometown of Austin, Texas.

The concerts will feature the couple playing an all-acoustic set focusing on songs from the classic 1970 Derek and the …read more