Despite reports, Gregg Allman has not entered hospice

Joel Fried/Getty ImagesFans of Gregg Allman will be glad to know that according to the rocker’s rep, he has not in hospice, as has been rumored.

A message on the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s Facebook page reads, “Hey everyone. I just wanted y’all to know that I’m currently home in Savannah resting on my doctor’s orders. I want to thank you for all the love that you are sending. Looking forward to seeing everyone again. Keep Rockin’. “

Rumors that Allman was in hospice circulated on Monday via a radio station