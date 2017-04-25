Despite vaccination success, US still faces outbreaks

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — This week, the World Health Organization kicks off World Immunization Week “to promote the use of vaccines to protect people of all ages against disease.”

In the U.S., overall vaccination compliance remains high for many childhood immunizations, with at least 90 percent of children getting the recommended vaccinations on time for measles/mumps/rubella, polio and chickenpox, according to a 2015 report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, the CDC found other vaccination rates fell below its target for what’s known as herd immunity, or a population’s resistance to the spread of a disease that results when …read more