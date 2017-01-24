Details of Trump Reinstating Policy Affecting Overseas Abortions

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — On President Trump’s first Monday in office, he signed an executive order to reinstate the Mexico City Policy, also called the “global gag rule,” which bans federal funding for overseas groups that provide access to or counseling about abortions.

What Is the Mexico City Policy or ‘Global Gag Rule’?

The policy bars organizations from receiving U.S. foreign aid if they offer abortion-related services, including counseling on abortion, as part of family-planning services.

The History of Policy

First introduced by President Ronald Reagan at a United Nations conference in Mexico City in 1984, the policy was dubbed the “global gag rule” by abortion-rights …read more


