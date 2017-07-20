“Detroit” film soundtrack features Marvin Gaye, Martha & the Vandellas & more

Motown RecordsA new movie called Detroit, directed by Oscar-winner Kathryn Bigelow and centering around the riots that took place in the Motor City over the course of five summer days in 1967, will hit theaters on August 4. Of course, the film’s soundtrack is being released by Motown Records.

The soundtrack, which will be released this month, features a number of classic soul songs, including Martha & the Vandellas‘ “Jimmy Mack” and the memorable Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell duet “Your Precious Love.”

The album also features gems by such other veteran R&B artists as The Dramatics, The Devotions, …read more


