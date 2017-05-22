Diamond ring Elvis Presley wore on his “Aloha from Hawaii” special auctioned for more than $200K

Courtesy of Julien’s AuctionsA horseshoe-shaped diamond ring that Elvis Presley wore during his famous 1973 Aloha from Hawaii television special sold for $204,800 at a music memorabilia auction held Saturday at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City. The flashy ring, which features 12 gems, brought in more money than any other item at the “Music Icons” sale, which was hosted by Julien’s Auctions.

Other collectibles that fetched big bucks at the auction included a drum kit played by Santana‘s Michael Shrieve at the 1969 Woodstock festival, which sold for $187,500; and Police drummer Stewart Copeland‘s original …read more