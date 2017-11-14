Diana Ross is coming out to Las Vegas next year for limited engagement performances

Ida Mae Astute/ABCNext year, Diana Ross will take the stage in Las Vegas once again for a limited engagement of her Diana Ross: Endless Memories show.

Tickets for the engagement go on sale Friday, November 17 at 10 a.m. PT.

The production will take place starting February 7 at the Wynn Las Vegas’ Encore Theater.

On November 17, she’ll release Diamond Diana: The Legacy Collection.

In reference to the disc, she writes on Instagram, "I send this special gift to you all. This collection of songs is from my heart to yours and I send