Diana Ross to receive Lifetime Achievement award at American Music Awards

Dick Clark ProductionsDiana Ross is set to receive the American Music Award for Lifetime Achievement this year.

The legendary singer will also be performing at the AMAs ceremony.

“I have endless memories of all the years that I have appeared on the American Music Awards,” Diana says in a statement. “It started with Dick Clark and The Caravan of Stars and American Bandstand. It was Dick Clark who said, ‘Music is the soundtrack of our lives.’ So true. I am so excited to be receiving this honorable award.”

Diana has a long history with the AMAs. She attended the