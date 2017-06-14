Did Dylan crib “Moby-Dick” SparkNotes for Nobel Lecture?

Credit: William ClaxtonBob Dylan has been accused of plagiarism for years — of appropriating images from famous works of art for his paintings, lines from Humphrey Bogart movies, lines from poet Henry Timrod, lines from contemporary figures like Henry Rollins, and of course throughout his whole career he’s borrowed musical and lyrical material from folk and pop sources. But lifting SparkNotes wholesale for his Nobel Lecture? That’s the charge of writer Andrea Pitzer in Slate.

After writer Ben Greenman noticed that Dylan had invented a quote from Herman …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462