Did Dylan crib “Moby-Dick” SparkNotes for Nobel Lecture?

Credit: William ClaxtonBob Dylan has been accused of plagiarism for years — of appropriating images from famous works of art for his paintings, lines from Humphrey Bogart movies, lines from poet Henry Timrod, lines from contemporary figures like Henry Rollins, and of course throughout his whole career he’s borrowed musical and lyrical material from folk and pop sources. But lifting SparkNotes wholesale for his Nobel Lecture? That’s the charge of writer Andrea Pitzer in Slate.

After writer Ben Greenman noticed that Dylan had invented a quote from Herman …read more