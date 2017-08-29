Dig it!: New box set celebrates the soul and spirit of Isaac Hayes

Craft RecordingsLate soul legend Isaac Hayes enjoyed huge success as a songwriter and producer for other musicians, and as a solo artist. Now, a new four-CD compilation called The Spirit of Memphis (1962-1976) looking at the various facets of his diverse career will be released on September 22.

The first disc features songs that Hayes produced and/or wrote or co-wrote for various artists on Memphis’ Stax Records label. Among these are the Sam & Dave classics “Soul Man,” “Hold On! I’m A Comin'” and “I Thank You”; Carla Thomas‘ “B-A-B-Y”; and Booker T and the MGs‘ “Boot-leg,” …read more