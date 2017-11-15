Digital pill that ‘talks’ to your smartphone approved for first time

Ingram Publishing/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — In a groundbreaking decision on Monday, the Food and Drug Administration approved a drug with a “digital ingestion tracking system,” which senses when a pill is swallowed and sends the data to a smartphone.

The new drug-device combination product called Abilify MyCite is approved for the treatment of schizophrenia and mood disorders. The Abilify (aripiprazole) tablets come embedded with an ingestible event marker (IEM) sensor — the size of a grain of sand — that sends information to a patch the patient wears. The patch then transmits the data to smartphones and online health care portals, which …read more