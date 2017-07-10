Dionne Warwick, Valerie Simpson join lineup of the 2017 Grammy Salute to Music Legends

Dominique Charriau/WireImage; Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagicThe full lineup for this year’s Grammy Salute to Music Legends event has been announced and among the newly added performers are Dionne Warwick and Valerie Simpson of the legendary pop/soul songwriting duo Ashford and Simpson.

The gala, which celebrates the Recording Academy’s 2017 Special Merit Awards winners, takes place this Tuesday, July 11, at the Beacon Theatre in New York City. Among this year’s honorees will be the Academy’s 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award recipients: Sly and the Family Stone frontman Sly Stone, The Velvet Underground, Nina Simone, Shirley Caesar, …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462