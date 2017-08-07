Director Todd Haynes making documentary about Lou Reed’s early band, The Velvet Underground

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty ImagesTodd Haynes, the acclaimed indie-film director whose credits include the David Bowie-inspired 1998 flick Velvet Goldmine, has revealed that he’s planning to make a documentary about the late Lou Reed‘s influential early band The Velvet Underground.

Haynes revealed details of the as-yet-untitled project to Variety on Monday, noting that the flick will “rely certainly on [Andy] Warhol films but also a rich culture of experimental film.”

The director told Variety that he expects making the movie will be “challenging” because so little footage of The Velvet Underground exists. He added that he looks …read more