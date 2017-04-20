Disputed EP of unreleased Prince music pulled from iTunes, court battle continues

Rogue Music AllianceIt remains to be seen if that disputed EP of previously unreleased Prince material will be released on Friday.

On Wednesday the late icon’s estate and the singer’s famed home and recording studio, Paisley Park, filed a lawsuit in Carver County, Minnesota, to stop the release of the EP, put together by engineer George Ian Boxill, who worked with Prince on the material in the mid-2000s.

ABC affiliate KSTP in St. Paul reports that a federal judge has yet to rule on a request for a temporary restraining order against the …read more