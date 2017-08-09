Distant relative offers life-saving kidney through social media

megaflopp/iStock/Thinkstock(LOS ANGELES) — A California man has been waiting months for a life-saving kidney transplant, until a relative of his wife who lives across the country contacted him online to offer help.

Michael Hermogeno, from Glendale, suffers from severe heart disease and has been on dialysis, waiting for a transplant for nearly a year.

After hearing he needed a transplant, the relative from Florida reached out to him on social media.

“My wife’s cousin’s daughter, who came forward out of nowhere, sent me an email that says, ‘Hey uncle Mike, can I be your donor? Can I try?'” Hermogeno told ABC station KABC …read more