DIY remedies to help soothe summer sunburns

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Summer is the season for having fun in the sun, but too much sun can lead to discomfort, burning and, in the worst case scenario, possibly skin cancer.

Nearly five million people in the United States alone are treated each year for skin cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The best sunburn solution is to reapply a sunscreen with an SPF of 40 or higher regularly when enjoying time outdoors in the summer, according to Dr. Whitney Bowe, a New York City-based dermatologist.

If you or your child ends up with a sunburn, quick, do-it-yourself …read more