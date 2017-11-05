Doctor dressed up as ‘The Joker’ delivers newborn on Halloween

Justin Selph(PARIS, Tenn.) — A baby girl born on Halloween was still able to celebrate, thanks to her doctor.

Dr. Paul Locus, an obstetrician at the Henry County Medical Center in Paris, Tennessee, helped Oaklyn Selph into the world, donning a costume that made him appear like The Joker. The doctor sported a green wig along with white face paint and The Joker’s signature sloppy lipstick.

“My actual due date was not until today, but Tuesday morning I woke up and I felt like my water was leaking,” mother Brittany Selph told ABC News on Sunday.

The mother of three said she’d given …read more