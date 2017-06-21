Doctors’ advice for protection in extreme heat conditions

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — As the Southwest is being battered by record-breaking extreme heat, experts warn about the trouble that can mean for the human body.

How hot is it in parts of the country right now? Some flights were canceled in Phoenix because of the crippling heat reaching a record high of 119 degrees — the fourth hottest temperature ever recorded in the city, according to ABC News meteorologists.

The heat in Las Vegas tied the all-time hottest temperature record for that city at 117 degrees. But that’s nothing compared to more obscure parts of the region like Needles, California, a small …read more


