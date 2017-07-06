Doctors question snortable chocolate’s energy boost claim

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A snortable cacao-based powder whose manufacturer claims offers “euphoric energy” and “calm focus” has hit the market in the U.S., but the new supplement — which is not regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration — has been met with widespread skepticism from the medical community.

Coco Loko, produced by the Florida-based group Legal Lean, is marketed as “infused raw cacao snuff” with “a special energy blend” on its website. The chocolate powder is also described by the manufacturer as a stimulant that provides an endorphin rush and a serotonin rush, which they say provides both energy …read more


