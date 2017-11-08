Doctors replace boy’s skin using breakthrough gene therapy, stem cells

shironosov/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — In a breakthrough treatment, researchers at a burn unit in Germany found a way to replace 80 percent of a boy’s skin using a combination of gene therapy and stem cells. The grafted skin attached to his body has continued to replace itself, even months later.

The patient –- a boy who was 7 years old at the time of the treatment –- was born with a rare skin condition called junctional epidermolysis bullosa. The condition causes the outer layer of the skin to peel away easily from the lower skin layers, making it incredibly fragile and prone …read more