Doctors urged to give up handshakes to help stop the spread of disease

MangoStar_Studio/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Handshakes may soon become a thing of the past at hospitals, thanks to a group of doctors’ efforts to stop the spread of bacteria and viruses.

“The handshake-free zone brings attention to the hands as vectors to disease,” Dr. Mark Sklansky told ABC News, explaining that people’s hands are often covered in bacteria or viruses picked up from various surfaces. “If people knew this years ago, [handshakes] would not be part of the practice of healthcare.”

At UCLA, Sklansky and other doctors have started a program to discourage handshakes among staff who treat the most vulnerable patients in the …read more