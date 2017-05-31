Doctors worried about increased marijuana use in pregnant women

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — As more states legalize recreational marijuana — and its use continues to climb — the number of pregnant women using the drug has doctors concerned.

The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG) recommends pregnant women avoid marijuana due to evidence that it affects the fetus and that it may interfere with brain development.

Yet young pregnant women report using the drug at an alarming rate, according to a study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine earlier this month. A whopping 14 percent of pregnant women aged 12 to 17 reported using the drug in the past month, …read more


