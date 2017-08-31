Documentary about guitar great Mick Ronson, featuring narration by David Bowie, hits theaters Friday

MVD VisualA new documentary about one of David Bowie‘s most celebrated collaborators, the late Mick Ronson, will get its U.S. theatrical premiere in select cities this Friday, September 1.

Beside Bowie: The Mick Ronson Story, which features narrated segments recorded by Bowie prior to his death, takes an in-depth look at Ronson, who’s probably best known as lead guitarist for David’s early-1970s band The Spiders from Mars. Mick died of liver cancer in April 1993 at the age of 46.

The film, directed by Jon Brewer, reveals how important Ronson's creative input was to