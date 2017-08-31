Documentary about guitar great Mick Ronson, featuring narration by David Bowie, hits theaters Friday

MVD VisualA new documentary about one of David Bowie‘s most celebrated collaborators, the late Mick Ronson, will get its U.S. theatrical premiere in select cities this Friday, September 1.

Beside Bowie: The Mick Ronson Story, which features narrated segments recorded by Bowie prior to his death, takes an in-depth look at Ronson, who’s probably best known as lead guitarist for David’s early-1970s band The Spiders from Mars. Mick died of liver cancer in April 1993 at the age of 46.

The film, directed by Jon Brewer, reveals how important Ronson’s creative input was to …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462