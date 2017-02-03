Documentary on Legendary Record Man Clive Davis to Open Tribeca Film Festival

J. Vespa/WireImageThe man who helped guide the careers of Aretha Franklin, Rod Stewart, Janis Joplin, Santana, Chicago, Billy Joel and many others will be celebrated at the upcoming Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

According to Rolling Stone, a new documentary about legendary music business executive Clive Davis will open the festival. Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives premieres at Radio City Music Hall on April 19th. The screening will be followed by a concert featuring artists who’ve worked with Davis over the years, including Franklin and Earth, Wind & Fire.

