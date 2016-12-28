Does Salt Room Therapy Work?

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Salt is known to make your food taste better. But did you know it may also help you feel better too?

Salt therapy — also known as halotherapy — has been around for some time, and now, it’s gaining ground in the U.S. The therapy involves simply breathing in salt air, and it’s believed to help with skin conditions, allergies and respiratory issues, among other things.

Watch the ABC News report below to learn more about salt therapy:

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more