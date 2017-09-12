Does your dog sleeping in the bedroom hurt the quality of your sleep?

Photo Courtesy of Dr. Jennifer Ashton (NEW YORK) — Millions of Americans have dogs and these beloved pets are often considered families’ four-legged fur babies. But researchers at the Mayo Clinic are now investigating whether dogs should be sleeping in the bedroom with their owners.

A small study followed 40 adult dog owners, using activity trackers to monitor the humans’ and dogs’ sleeping patterns over seven nights. The results? Having a pup in the bedroom doesn’t seem to disrupt owners’ sleep.

But there’s one catch: The study suggests that owners who actually share their beds with their dog may experience a decrease …read more


