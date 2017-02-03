Dog Abandoned in Trash Bag with Broken Spine Gets Adorable Mini Wheelchair, Forever Home

Pennsylvania SPCA(PHILADELPHIA) — A little dachshund found abandoned in trash bag with a broken spine in Philadelphia last month is now getting a second chance at life.

The dog, Frances, recently received a mini canine wheelchair to help her walk. She was adopted and brought to her new home on Thursday, according to the Pennsylvania SPCA.

Frances has come a long way since she was found in a garbage bag by a good Samaritan on Jan. 18, said Pennsylvania SPCA spokeswoman Gillian Kocher.

“She had maybe been there for a day or so before someone found her,” Kocher told ABC News Friday. After …read more