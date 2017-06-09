Dog with terminal cancer gets ‘married’ on bucket list adventure

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A terminally ill dog named Mr. Molson is embarking on bucket list adventures.

Mr. Molson, a 12-year-old golden retriever, was diagnosed with cancer in March and was given three months to live. Since then, his owners have been spending the time they have left together in a special ways.

“He’s right on the three month mark, but he hasn’t seemed to have given up yet,” Tim Griffin, 36, of Red Lion, Pennsylvania, told ABC News today. “He’s very friendly … he’s always the first one to walk up and say hello. Instead of dwelling on the downside of a …read more