Dolly Parton climbs up to the treehouse and connects with the kids for first children’s album

Dolly Records/RCA NashvilleDolly Parton will release her first album of original children’s music, I Believe in You, this fall, with all the proceeds going to her Imagination Library, which sends free books to kids all over the world.

The country-pop legend wrote all 14 of the tracks on the record, drawing inspiration from her large family both in East Tennessee and in Nashville.

“I have all my little nieces and nephews…and I always try to keep playhouses and treehouses and things where I play with them when they come to visit me,” she explains. “And usually when I write these children’s songs, …read more