Dolly Parton to Participate in a “9 to 5” Reunion at SAG Awards

ABC/Image Group LAAt the CMA Awards last November, Dolly Parton was presented with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award by her 9 to 5 co-star Lily Tomlin. Now it’s time for Dolly to return the favor.

Dolly will reunite with her other 9 to 5 cohort, Jane Fonda, to give Tomlin the 53rd SAG Life Achievement Award at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

You can watch the stars of the beloved female-centric comedy from 1980 get together again when the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony airs Sunday, January 29, at 8 p.m. ET on both …read more