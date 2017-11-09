Dollywood’s season passes for kids include free copy of Dolly Parton’s new album

Sony Music NashvilleDolly Parton never shies away from giving back. The country-pop legend will treat young fans to a free copy of her first-ever children’s album, I Believe In You, with each purchase of a 2018 child season pass to Dollywood.

Season passes for Dolly’s Tennessee theme park are now on sale. A ticket purchased during the theme park’s annual “Smokey Mountain Christmas” event allows unlimited admission to the holiday festival, as well as to Dollywood’s entire 2018 season.

I Believe In You was released in October and sales of the album benefit Dolly’s Imagination Library. Imagination Library is a book-gifting program …read more