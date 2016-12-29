Don Felder Looking Forward to Having Fun with Styx at Upcoming Las Vegas Residency

Courtesy of The VenetianAs previously reported, Styx and ex-Eagles guitarist Don Felder will team up for a five-date residency at The Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas that kicks off next week. Dubbed Styx & Don Felder: Renegades in the Fast Lane, the shows are scheduled for January 6, 7, 11, 13 and 14.

Felder, who has hit the road with Styx a number of times in recent years, says he loves playing and touring with the veteran rock band.

“We have so much fun together — the band, the crews, the musicians,” he tells ABC Radio. “We get …read more


