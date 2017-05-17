Don Henley: Glenn Frey’s son will take his father’s place at Classic East and Classic West

Courtesy of The ClassicEver since The Eagles announced that they were performing at the Classic East and Classic West festivals this July, fans have been wondering who would replace late Eagles founder Glenn Frey in the band’s lineup. According to drummer Don Henley, Glenn’s son has the job.
During an interview with the Dallas sports radio station KTCK, Henley said, “There’s going to be an official announcement in a few days, but let’s just do it here. Glenn’s son Deacon is a very talented young man, and he seems to be up for the task.”
