Don Henley taking part in premiere screening event for short Walden Pond documentary

Credit: Danny ClinchThe EaglesDon Henley and award-winning documentary filmmaker Ken Burns will help host the premiere of Walden, a short movie focusing on the life and writings of author Henry David Thoreau, on Thursday night at Boston College’s Robsham Theater in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

Henley and Burns, who executive produced Walden, will join the film’s co-directors — Erik Ewers and Christopher Loren Ewers — for a post-screening discussion and Q&A session moderated by historian Douglas Brinkley. The event is being organized by the Walden Woods Project, which Henley founded in 1990 to oversee the protection of the Walden …read more


