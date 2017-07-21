Don Henley’s 70th birthday concert this Saturday reportedly will feature Eagles members, Stevie Nicks

Credit: Danny ClinchDon Henley turns 70 on Saturday, and the Eagles co-founder will celebrate his milestone birthday in a big way…with a star-studded concert at American Airlines Center in Dallas. While no official lineup announcement has been made, D magazine reports that among the well-known musicians who will join Henley at the show are his longtime Eagles band mates Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit his “Leather and Lace” duet partner and ex-girlfriend Stevie Nicks, and Scandal frontwoman Patty Smyth.

