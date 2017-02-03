Don McLean Reflects on Anniversary of “the Day the Music Died”

Brian Rasic/WireImageToday marks a milestone in rock and roll history that affected millions of fans, none more so than Don McLean.

On February 3, 1959, a small plane crash in Iowa took the lives of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson. McLean memorialized the event in his 1971 single “American Pie,” a smash hit that was later named the fifth greatest song of the 20th century by the Recording Industry of America.

Reflecting on what he famously called “the day the music died,” McLean says, “Buddy Holly was only 22 years old when he …read more